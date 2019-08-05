LatiumX Trading Up 42.1% This Week (LATX)

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. One LatiumX token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BitForex and YoBit. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $371,824.00 and approximately $4,798.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LatiumX has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LatiumX Profile

LatiumX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,843,091 tokens. LatiumX’s official website is latium.org. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

