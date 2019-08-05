Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Stake Raised by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lazard by 111.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lazard by 52.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

NYSE LAZ traded down $1.52 on Monday, hitting $34.23. 36,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,075. Lazard Ltd has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 47.09%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lazard’s payout ratio is 45.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.