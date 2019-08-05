Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $254.33.

Several research analysts recently commented on LII shares. Robert W. Baird cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lennox International from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Lennox International from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Lennox International from $291.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

NYSE LII traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.37. 8,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,554. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.24. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $177.36 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.41). Lennox International had a net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 244.79%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 25,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $6,827,828.15. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 97,241 shares in the company, valued at $26,366,897.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 2,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total value of $829,615.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,186,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,196 shares of company stock worth $11,928,260 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 196.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

