LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $133.00 target price on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.70.

Shares of LHCG stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,941. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $80.84 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. LHC Group had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $502.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 91,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,950,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total transaction of $1,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock worth $5,314,613. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in LHC Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in LHC Group by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

