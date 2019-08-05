Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.85, approximately 198,329 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 216,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Libbey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Bauer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Libbey in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Libbey in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in Libbey by 38.4% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 20,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Libbey in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Libbey by 115.4% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)

Libbey Inc designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars and mixing bowls.

