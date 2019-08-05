Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.23

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 334307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.11.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,000,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $116,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,156,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,724,000 after buying an additional 178,511 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,252,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,456,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Oakmont Corp acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,113,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 586,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 47,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 427,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 292,368 shares during the period.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

