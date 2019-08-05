LIFE (LIFE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,724.00

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. LIFE has a market cap of $1.05 million and $23,724.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LIFE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, IDEX and Tidex. During the last seven days, LIFE has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00239545 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.53 or 0.01332870 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00021358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00101720 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000460 BTC.

LIFE Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io. LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LIFE Token Trading

LIFE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LIFE using one of the exchanges listed above.

