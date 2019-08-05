LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of LFVN stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $10.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,464. LifeVantage has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 95,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LifeVantage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in LifeVantage by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LifeVantage by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LifeVantage by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

See Also: QQQ ETF

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.