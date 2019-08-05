Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

LIND traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 6,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $865.60 million, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.16. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.58 million. Lindblad Expeditions had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 66,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,075,310.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Trey Byus sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $112,730.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,510.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,583 in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

