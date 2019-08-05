Linde’s (LIN) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Baader Bank

Linde (ETR:LIN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LIN. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €193.46 ($224.96).

Shares of Linde stock traded up €4.05 ($4.71) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €171.35 ($199.24). 914,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.85, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is €179.20. Linde has a 12 month low of €130.75 ($152.03) and a 12 month high of €191.80 ($223.02).

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

