Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LQDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Liquidity Services by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in Liquidity Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 57,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Liquidity Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liquidity Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.38.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $246.87 million, a P/E ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.18. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $9.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

