LiteDoge (LDOGE) Hits Market Cap of $262,796.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. LiteDoge has a total market cap of $262,796.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,476.62 or 2.33944502 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00018597 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000870 BTC.

About LiteDoge

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,295,582,580 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

