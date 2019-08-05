Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOB. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 58,766.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 130,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 45.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOB stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.62. 5 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,903. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a market capitalization of $763.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.05. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $30.85.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $48.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

