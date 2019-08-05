LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target Raised to $41.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on LivePerson from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on LivePerson from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.29. 24,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,103. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.61 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82. LivePerson has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LivePerson will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $447,904.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 23,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $644,071.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,075 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 787.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 354,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 38.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 491,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 136,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

