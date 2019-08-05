Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) will announce $10.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. Livexlive Media posted sales of $7.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year sales of $51.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 185.99% and a negative net margin of 110.99%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Friday, June 14th. ValuEngine lowered Livexlive Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

Shares of LIVX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Livexlive Media has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a market cap of $136.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,363,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,111 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 85,855 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livexlive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

