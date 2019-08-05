Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 67 ($0.88) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC set a GBX 58 ($0.76) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) target price (down from GBX 75 ($0.98)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 69.44 ($0.91).

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 50.01 ($0.65) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 1.12 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Stuart Sinclair purchased 362,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Insiders sold a total of 842,868 shares of company stock worth $46,588,125 in the last three months.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

