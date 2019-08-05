Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.41

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 7527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Davy Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

The stock has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 23.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2,157.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,284,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,777 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 43,880,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,176 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,306,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,497 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,110,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,370,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 670,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

