L’Oreal (EPA:OR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $230.30. L’Oreal shares last traded at $230.30, with a volume of 784,535 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €250.74.

L’Oreal Company Profile (EPA:OR)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.