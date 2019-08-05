LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $194.00

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 194 ($2.53) and last traded at GBX 196.50 ($2.57), with a volume of 105273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 196 ($2.56).

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LSL Property Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.67 million and a P/E ratio of 20.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 210.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.16%.

About LSL Property Services (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Estate Agency and Related Services, and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency and Related Services segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; provision of repossession asset management services; and arrangement of mortgages for various lenders, as well as offers pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies through the estate agency branches.

