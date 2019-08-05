Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Lydall’s rating score has improved by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $48.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Lydall an industry rank of 42 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lydall from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lydall from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lydall and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NYSE LDL traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.40. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,129. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.40. Lydall has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $386.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.90.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Lydall had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Lydall’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Joseph A. Abbruzzi sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $66,466.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,585.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,212,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 684,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,056,000 after acquiring an additional 116,369 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lydall by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 184,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lydall Company Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

