Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Lyons Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:LYBC) shares were down 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $41.25 and last traded at $41.25, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.49.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans.

