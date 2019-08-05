Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Macatawa Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. The company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the communities of Holland and Zeeland, Michigan, as well as the surrounding market area principally located in Ottawa County. The company’s services include checking and savings accounts, safe deposit boxes, travelers checks, money orders, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Macatawa Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCBC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Macatawa Bank has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.63.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 31.79%. On average, analysts expect that Macatawa Bank will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 617.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

