Madrona Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10,131.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,238,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,741,000 after buying an additional 48,080 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 859,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,428,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 811,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,633,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,736,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 166,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,500. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.94. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.62 and a twelve month high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

