Madrona Financial Services LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF accounts for 1.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $7.64 on Monday, reaching $194.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,239. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $144.79 and a 52-week high of $220.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $201.64.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

