Magi Price Reaches $0.0395 on Exchanges (XMG)

Magi (CURRENCY:XMG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Magi has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Magi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0395 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Magi has a total market capitalization of $355,197.00 and $213.00 worth of Magi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Magi Profile

XMG is a PoW/PoM/PoSII coin that uses the M7M hashing algorithm. It launched on August 12th, 2014. Magi’s total supply is 8,997,884 coins. Magi’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Magi_XMG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magi’s official website is coinmagi.org.

Magi Coin Trading

Magi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

