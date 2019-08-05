Maincoin (MNC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 18.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 5th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $507,602.00 and $23,542.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, P2PB2B, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, Maincoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $596.06 or 0.05075302 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00040206 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001128 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 380,020,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 128,871,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, P2PB2B, Livecoin, Mercatox and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.