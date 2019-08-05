Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $62.20. Mainstreet Equity shares last traded at $62.20, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mainstreet Equity from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.42, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $583.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$33.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 2.9000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mainstreet Equity news, Senior Officer Sheena Keslick sold 500 shares of Mainstreet Equity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.15, for a total value of C$28,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$252,675. Insiders sold a total of 1,700 shares of company stock valued at $99,687 in the last quarter.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp., a real estate corporation, engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties primarily in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Vancouver lower mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Regina, and Saskatoon.

