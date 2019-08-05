Maker (MKR) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $608.17 or 0.05174165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bibox and BitMart. Maker has a total market cap of $608.17 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Maker has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00040083 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001174 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, OasisDEX, DDEX, Radar Relay, OKEx, Switcheo Network, GOPAX, CoinMex, Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

