Marathon Capital Management Buys 1,850 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

In related news, Director James E. Rohr acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.14 per share, for a total transaction of $601,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald C. Templin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.74 per share, with a total value of $253,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,054.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.32. 1,109,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,619. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $33.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 31.27%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

