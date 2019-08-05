Marathon Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY)

Marathon Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. Cypress Semiconductor comprises 1.5% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Cypress Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,421,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 247,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,527,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,075,000 after buying an additional 378,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,041.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $446,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,050. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $22.68. The company had a trading volume of 75,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.42. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.96 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 13.83%. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CY. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cypress Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

