Marathon Capital Management Has $2.33 Million Position in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. BP comprises approximately 0.9% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,330 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,149,000. Hayden Royal LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 27.8% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of BP by 66.7% in the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.30 to $48.60 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NYSE:BP traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.57. 356,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,603,494. BP plc has a one year low of $36.28 and a one year high of $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.