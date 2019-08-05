Marathon Capital Management Has $783,000 Stake in Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management owned 0.20% of Spartan Motors worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 54,830.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 374.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Spartan Motors during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Spartan Motors by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $137,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,403.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPAR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.00. 1,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,361. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $247.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.60 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 8.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Spartan Motors Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPAR shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spartan Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

