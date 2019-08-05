Marathon Capital Management Purchases New Stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME)

Marathon Capital Management purchased a new stake in Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 52,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Marathon Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Zymeworks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Zymeworks by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Zymeworks by 87.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $902,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the first quarter worth $933,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 810 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,600. Zymeworks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.77 million, a P/E ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 44.67%. The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYME shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Zymeworks from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $23.00 price objective on Zymeworks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

