Marathon Capital Management Sells 3,400 Shares of Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Digimarc Corp (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Digimarc by 58,800.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth $116,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Digimarc during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Digimarc during the first quarter worth $238,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digimarc alerts:

NASDAQ DMRC traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $43.12. 6,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.02. Digimarc Corp has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.91.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 149.00% and a negative return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter.

In other Digimarc news, EVP Joel Meyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $114,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,605.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 5,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $340,053.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,197 shares of company stock worth $745,915. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DMRC. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Digimarc from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Securities lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Digimarc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Digimarc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Digimarc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.70.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It offers Digimarc Intuitive Computing Platform, a comprehensive set of technologies for identifying, discovering, and interacting with digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a method for imperceptibly enhancing packaging, print, images, thermal labels, audio, and other objects with data that is detected by enabled devices, such as smart phones, computers, barcode scanners, and machine-vision equipment.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.