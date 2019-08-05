Marathon Capital Management Sells 575 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Celgene accounts for about 0.7% of Marathon Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CELG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 1,968.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Celgene alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Barclays lowered shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.81.

NASDAQ:CELG traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 31,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,875,716. The firm has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Celgene Co. has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.40.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 89.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG).

Receive News & Ratings for Celgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celgene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.