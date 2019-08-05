MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.81

MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 10154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

MAKSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get MARKS & SPENCER/S alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.07.

About MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARKS & SPENCER/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.