Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) fell 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 450 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 451 ($5.89), 25,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 17,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price target on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 447.33. The firm has a market cap of $209.16 million and a P/E ratio of 126.67.

In other Marlowe news, insider Kevin Quinn purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 445 ($5.81) per share, for a total transaction of £49,840 ($65,124.79).

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

