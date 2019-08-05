Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.97-6.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.11. Marriott International also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.95-$6.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marriott International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.36.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $5.64 on Monday, hitting $130.34. 2,623,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.05. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $100.62 and a 52 week high of $144.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 97.68%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Munoz sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $429,185.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,004 shares of company stock worth $10,676,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

