Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC

Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.47. 120,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $103.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on MMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

