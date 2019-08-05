Martin Higginson Acquires 917,431 Shares of Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO) Stock

Immotion Group PLC (LON:IMMO) insider Martin Higginson bought 917,431 shares of Immotion Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £64,220.17 ($83,915.03).

Shares of IMMO stock opened at GBX 6.95 ($0.09) on Monday. Immotion Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 15.22 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and a PE ratio of -2.90.

About Immotion Group

Immotion Group Ltd. develops virtual reality (VR) based immersive experience platforms. It also develops graphic visuals and animated content for its platforms. The company also manufactures motion-activated chairs synchronized with immersive audio and visuals. Its customers include shopping malls and theme parks.

