Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Masimo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Masimo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $158.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.25.

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $148.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,751. Masimo has a fifty-two week low of $98.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 21,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $3,505,339.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,575,678.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,324,531.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,101,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,075 shares of company stock worth $38,222,741. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 75.8% in the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 187,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 454,964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

