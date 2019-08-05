Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.Masonite International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.30-3.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Masonite International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,991. Masonite International has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

