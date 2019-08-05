Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-3.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.170103-2.21350506 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Masonite International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of DOOR stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.76. 139,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.33. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

