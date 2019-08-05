MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) PT Raised to $70.00 at DA Davidson

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price lifted by analysts at DA Davidson to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTZ. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.25.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $57.97. 2,248,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,786. MasTec has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 3,576.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,999,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,187,000 after buying an additional 1,945,344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in MasTec by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,498,000 after buying an additional 364,512 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $13,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 34,943.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 271,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after buying an additional 270,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in MasTec by 13.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after buying an additional 187,276 shares in the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

