Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stake Lowered by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 73,200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.4% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $269.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $271.45. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $171.89 and a 52-week high of $283.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total value of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,290,519.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura increased their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.20.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

