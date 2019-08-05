Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $319.00 at Barclays

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $310.00 to $319.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MA. Argus increased their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Shares of MA traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,015. Mastercard has a one year low of $171.89 and a one year high of $283.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 135.02% and a net margin of 42.71%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mastercard will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, with a total value of $413,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,645.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $559,150,000 after purchasing an additional 42,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after buying an additional 416,095 shares during the period. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP now owns 71,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,422,000 after buying an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 100,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,874,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

