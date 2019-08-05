MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXL. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Shares of MaxLinear stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.58. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.64.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MaxLinear will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 34,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $752,214.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,051 shares in the company, valued at $833,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $76,540.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,802.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,297 shares of company stock worth $1,618,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $2,782,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 669,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after acquiring an additional 72,298 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.