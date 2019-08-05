MBIA (MBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter.

NYSE:MBI traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $9.04. 3,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.30. MBIA has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Separately, TheStreet cut MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

