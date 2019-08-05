MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Hanson McClain Inc.

Hanson McClain Inc. lessened its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,590 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 16,307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 552,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 548,752 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,352,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,669,000 after purchasing an additional 520,816 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 612,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,284,000 after purchasing an additional 278,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,738,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,593,000 after purchasing an additional 275,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,733,304.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,874 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $158.71. 1,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.02. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $119.00 and a 1 year high of $163.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.18.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.