Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

MCD traded down $3.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $210.91. 157,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $210.28. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $154.29 and a 52 week high of $218.96.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.73%.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.